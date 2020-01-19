Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

