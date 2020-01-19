Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 440 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.