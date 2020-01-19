1,014 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Corteva by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CTVA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

