232 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.96 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $100.97 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

