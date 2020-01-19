Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $34,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

