Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

