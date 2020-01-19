Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

