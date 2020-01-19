Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 427.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chevron by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,318 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

