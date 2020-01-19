Arden Trust Co Sells 253 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

