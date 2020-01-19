SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

