Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $207.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

