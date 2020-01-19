SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

