Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 85,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 47,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.