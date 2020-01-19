Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

