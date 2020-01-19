Arden Trust Co Purchases 786 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of LM opened at $37.75 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

