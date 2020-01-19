Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

