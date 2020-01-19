Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.