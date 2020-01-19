Arden Trust Co Buys 268 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 37,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

