Arden Trust Co Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

