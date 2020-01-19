Arden Trust Co Has $395,000 Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 151.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 285,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.71 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.