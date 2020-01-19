Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,893,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,141,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 2,610,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,860,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

