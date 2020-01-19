CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.86 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

