Arden Trust Co Buys 466 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after buying an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $77,364,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $14,763,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,215,000 after buying an additional 1,069,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 663.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

