Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,520,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

Shares of TRI opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

