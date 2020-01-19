Arden Trust Co Has $510,000 Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $20.50 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

