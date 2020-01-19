Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AAP opened at $151.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

