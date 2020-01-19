Arden Trust Co Buys 522 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $277.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.