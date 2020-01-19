Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

