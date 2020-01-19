Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.