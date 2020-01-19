Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 297,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.42 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

