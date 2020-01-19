Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE DHR opened at $163.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

