Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

