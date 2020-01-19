Arden Trust Co Sells 88 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 632.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.