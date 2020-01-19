Lantz Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

