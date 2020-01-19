Arden Trust Co Sells 594 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,858,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,090,000 after acquiring an additional 550,152 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 247,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,439.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.