TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

