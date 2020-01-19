Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

