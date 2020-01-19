Arden Trust Co Has $5.43 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

