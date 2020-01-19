Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.93 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CPG. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.