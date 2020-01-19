Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.