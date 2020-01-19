First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.16 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

