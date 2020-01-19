Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unitil were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of UTL opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

