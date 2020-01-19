First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
BOOT stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
