First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.