Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

