First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

