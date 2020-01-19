First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $359,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CTS opened at $31.36 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.