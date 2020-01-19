Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

VZ stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

