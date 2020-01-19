Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

