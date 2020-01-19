Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

