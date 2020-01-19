Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 90,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

